NCT’s Yuta and Stray Kids’ Felix share sweet moment at Louis Vuitton show

Felix from the K-pop group Stray Kids and NCT’s Yuta shared a sweet moment at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show. The luxury brand held a show in Seoul for their women’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

A director from Elle Korea managed to catch the pair when they ran into each other and shared the clip online. The video shows Felix putting his arm around Yuta as he answers his question about whether he came alone to the event, saying: “I came with my manager. What about you, hyung?”

The caption of the video read: “One of the most beautiful scenes I filmed today…”

Several other idols appeared at the show as well, including the members of girl group Le Sserafim, NCT 127 and Seventeen along with Yeji from Itzy. They were also joined by multiple Hollywood stars like Chloe Grace Moretz and Jaden Smith.