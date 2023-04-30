Chance the Rapper, wife put dance video controversy behind them

Chance the Rapper's representative has confirmed that he and his wife Kirsten Corley are doing well, despite rumors that state otherwise.

Speculation began after a video of Chance the rapper dancing indecently with another woman in Jamaica was posted on social media.

The video showed Chance dancing shirtless with model Mela Millz during Carnival, and while some fans defended his actions as part of the event, others felt that it was improper for a married man.

The rapper’s wife, Corley later posted an unexplained message on social media about people not truly growing up, leading to speculation that she was unhappy with the incident.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” She wrote quoting Maya Angelou.

“They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

“And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

Corley captioned the post, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

However, Chance's representative has stated that the couple is doing fine. Chance and Corley legally married in 2018 and have two daughters together.