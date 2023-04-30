Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves step out with son Levi

Matthew McConaughey, accompanied by his wife Camila Alves and son Levi, attended the 11th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Matthew McConaughey made a rare family appearance with wife Camila Alves and son Levi, at the 11th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala. Fans are delighted to see his son Levi all grown up.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star posed for a beautiful picture with his family in a blue suit while the model donned a yellow dress with a cape and went for natural looking make-up.

Son Levi, 14, was all smiles in a simple white shirt, navy pants and white sneakers.

McConaughey, 53, told Fox 7 Austin, “Yesterday, Camila and I go by one of the high schools that we’re working in over here. And we ask the kids, ‘What’s one of your favorite things about the class?’ And they tell us, ‘Oh, I finally have a safe place to go after school.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, we didn’t even think about that,’”

The fundraiser, helmed by Jack Ingram (author of The Greenlights) and Mack Brown, raised money for children’s education, health and wellness.

Matthew and wife Camila are serious about their activism, but also mindful about parenting their three children: Levi, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10.

McConaughey has been open about his approach to parenting. The Oscar winning actor told Town & Country in June 2020. “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want, other times, it means tough love.”

Matthew lives in Texas with his Brazilian model and wife Camila and their three children.