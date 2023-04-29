Barbara Young, Coronation Street actress, passes away at 92

Barbara Young - who was known for her role Doreen Fenwick on hit soap "Coronation Street" - passed away peacefully on Thursday, her daughter Liza Pulman has confirmed.

Barbara's cause of death is unknown, but she had been in hospital over the last few days. The actress, who breathed her last at the age of 92 in a hospital, was paid a touching tribute by her daughter.



liza, 54, turned to Instagram on Saturday to share the sad news that her 'beautiful, brilliant and warm-hearted' mother had 'slipped away.' She also posted a number of pictures of her mother.

She wrote a lengthy note: "Just to let people know, my beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular mother died on Thursday night at 10.30pm."



"My sister Cory and I were by her hospital bed for 30 hours straight and in the end, as is so often the case, she slipped away in our absence with a beautiful nurse called Mercy (you couldn’t write it) caring for her."

She continued: "The care she received in those last days at Addenbrookes was remarkable - considered, careful and empathetic - and to a person, they all said how much they had loved my mum, how she had made them laugh and how she had always been interested in them."



Liza added: "She was 43 years without my father, 30 years without a cigarette and 20 years without a drink but never without a humbug and I like to think that now, she is sitting with my father having a large dry - martini and a cigarette as she can genuinely do what the f**k she wants now."

"I am my father’s daughter and those who know me well will know that I am never at a loss for words, but today, I have no words to describe how much I will miss her. You did well mum. Safe travels," she concluded.