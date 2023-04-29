Prince Harry sings for pal as he joins Adele, Tom Cruise, Harry Styles on James Corden's final show

Prince Harry, who joined Adele, Tom Cruise, Will Ferrell, Harry Styles on James Corden's final Late Late Show, has shared home life in interview with the famous host.



The Duke of Sussex spoke with members of the crew and the Gavin & Stacey star's family, even going into the audience to greet James' mum and dad personally.

Meghan Markle's hubby supported his friend and he was even seen singing to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" during one of the advertisement breaks.



Meanwhile James could not control his emotions during his final show when singing sensation Adele, according to Hello!, revealed that her song, "I Drink Wine", was written after the host had opened up to her about his struggles about being on social media.



Tom Cruise, Will Ferrell, Harry Styles also made a low-key appearance off-screen to support the host on his final episode aired on Thursday.

Harry first appeared previously made an appearance on the show in 2021, in a segment titled: "Spending the Afternoon with Prince Harry." He shared the truth of his side about quitting the royal life with his wife Meghan Markle, offering insights into their new Montecito home life and that Archie's first word was "crocodile".

