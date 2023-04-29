Hunting for Shiny Swinub: Tips and tricks for Pokemon GO trainers

Official artwork for Shiny Swinub for the Pokemon franchise.— The Pokemon Company

Pokemon GO players are excited for the upcoming Community Day Classic event featuring Swinub, the Ground and Ice-type Pocket Monster. One of the main objectives for many trainers is to catch a rare shiny variant of the creature, but Niantic, the developers of the mobile game, are known to restrict the appearance of certain Pokemon during such events.

Shiny Pokemon have been a fan-favourite feature of the franchise since their debut in the second generation of the series. Swinub has been the subject of a standard Community Day event in the past, which means that it can be encountered in its shiny form during the upcoming event.

The best time to hunt for shiny Swinub is during the three-hour window of the Swinub Community Day Classic event, which will start at 2:00 pm local time. During this time, the spawn rate for Swinub's shiny variant will be increased to around one in every 25 spawned Swinub.

For those who may miss the event or choose not to participate, it will still be possible to find shiny Swinub in Pokemon GO afterward, but it will be significantly harder.

There are some helpful tips that players can use to increase their chances of finding a shiny variant of Swinub. Weather plays a crucial role in determining what creatures spawn in a given area, and since Swinub is a Ground and Ice-type, it has a higher chance of spawning in sunny and snowy weather.

Spring season trainers should be able to encounter such weather conditions relatively easily.

To establish a patrol route, players can find an area with a few Pokestops and set up Lure Modules. These items can be obtained by spinning the photo disks located at every Pokestop or Gym, or they can be purchased from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins. Once the patrol route is set up, players should use Incense to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around their avatar in the map view.

By using these tips, trainers can increase their chances of finding a shiny Swinub, which will make a valuable addition to their Pokemon GO collection.