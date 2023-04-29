Monica Aldama of ‘Cheer’ is getting sued for allegedly covering up sexual assault case

After the assault took place, Lane went to Aldama and told her what had happened

American cheerleading coach Monica Aldama is being sued for allegedly covering up instances of sexual assault. According to the allegations, she told a student to stay silent after she revealed that she’d been assaulted.

In the court reports acquired by Page Six, it was reported that a cheerleader named Madi Lane was sexually assaulted by her teammate Salvatore “Salvo” Amico at their university Navarro College located in Corsicana, Texas.

Lane recalls that the assault took place when her roommate at the time invited a group of men over to their dorm after spending the night partying. Although she stepped away from the group and was attempting to fall asleep, Amico allegedly got into her bed and began to violently take her clothes off.

After the assault took place, Lane went to Aldama and told her what had happened. The latter allegedly responded saying: “Let’s not make this a big deal. I want the best for you and I will help you cheer wherever you want.”