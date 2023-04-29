Piers Morgan reacts to Gayle King’s remarks about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan has reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Gayle King’s remarks that the royal couple are ‘living their truth.’
Taking to Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host commented on the Page Six report which quoted Gayle King as saying the Duke and Duchess are ‘living their truth.’
She told Page Six: “I think that Harry and Meghan are living their truth and I think they will make their best decisions for themselves.”
The CBS Mornings co-host further said, “I think they’re very solid. They don’t consult me about their own decisions.”
“They make their own decisions and so far they’re doing what works and what’s best for them.”
Reacting to it, Piers Morgan said “There’s no such thing.
“There’s just THE truth, about which these two know very little.”
