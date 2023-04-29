Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for weaponising racism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blasted by Piers Morgan for leaking details of secret settlement of his brother Prince William in phone hacking case ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

Secret details that the Prince of Wales received money in a settlement with Rupert Murdoch in 2020 were revealed by the Duke of Sussex’s team as part of his own legal battle with the News Group Newspapers.

The outspoken journalist discussed the matter on the latest episode of Uncensored as he accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of weaponizing racism and mental health.

“The reality is that the biggest and most ruthless invader of privacy in the Monarchy’s history is Harry,” Morgan said during the latest episode of the show.

“Harry’s book and a six-hour Netflix documentary unleashed unprecedented volumes of private, secret, intimate details about royal conversations into the public domain,” he pointed out.

He continued, “Prince Harry has launched another privacy-shattering projectile at his family, newspaper front pages have plastered with details of a private settlement with Prince William were made public.”

“Even on the eve of the coronation, he has chosen to cause deep embarrassment and potential harm to his family.”

The journalist went on to say that the California-based Royal couple’s decision to leak private conversations and royal secrets has “damaged” the reputation of the royal family all over the world.

Morgan shared, “Harry and Meghan have weaponised racism and mental health and caused damage to the monarchy around the world.”

“Two of our youngest royals have waged a three-year war on the institution, they’ve weaponised a culture of validation from victimhood,” he said.