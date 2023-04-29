Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Fakhar Zaman (L) runs between the wicket as New Zealand´s Ish Sodhi (C) watches during the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 27, 2023. — AFP/File

Pakistan likely to make two changes in playing XI as they take on New Zealand in the second One Day International (ODI) at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, today (Saturday).

The hosts drew first blood against Kiwis in the ongoing five-match ODI series, powered by Fakhar Zaman's lethal blitz. The left-handed batter helped the Green Shirts chase down 289 runs in 48.3 overs to win the first ODI.

For the second match, the sources said that Pakistan's team management wants to adopt the rotation policy against New Zealand.

The sources said that the management was mulling resting Shadab Khan and include Usama Mir as his replacement. One of the key pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, is also likely to be benched for today's match.

Moreover, home-side batter Haris Sohail will also be unavailable today as he couldn't get rid of the shoulder injury he sustained during the T20I series against Kiwis.

On Thursday, Pakistan inflicted a humiliating five-wicket defeat on New Zealand in the first of the five ODI matches in the ongoing series.

Fakhar had a great run in Rawalpindi as he scored a ton — his ninth ODI hundred that too in a winning cause for Pakistan. The cricketer was phenomenal with the bat throughout the match which helped him score the highest 117 runs in Pakistan's victory.

Set to chase 289 runs, Fakhar alongside Imam-ul-Haq gave a perfect start to Pakistan with an opening partnership of 124 runs. Considered one of the solid opening pairs in ODIs for Pakistan, Fakhar and Imam showed responsibility and resistance in front of the Kiwis.

Imam scored 60 before falling to Ish Sodhi in the 22nd over. But, Fakhar kept his nerves calm and scored worthy runs for his team. Skipper Babar Azam remained unlucky as he got out on 49. However, his brief stay at the crease helped Fakhar keep going.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was sent down at number five, scored 42 not-out with a winning shot in the end.