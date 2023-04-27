Pakistan register 500th ODI win after beating New Zealand

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Chad Bowes (not pictured) during the ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 27, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Thursday triumphed over New Zealand by five wickets in Rawalpindi to register their 500th one-day international (ODI) victory.

The Men In Green have become the third team in the world to achieve this feat. The landmark was achieved after the Green Shirts played 949 50-over matches.

Pakistan have won 92 ODIs against Sri Lanka, 73 India, 63 West Indies, 57 New Zealand, 54 Zimbabwe, 34 Australia, and 32 each against England and Bangladesh.

Apart from Pakistan, Australia have won 594 50-over matches in 978 fixtures, while India have secured victories in 539 matches in 1,029 fixtures.

Babar Azam's feat

Pakistan's skipper Babar — the top ODI batter in the world — also achieved another international feat during the fixture as he completed his 12,000 runs in international cricket.

He took 277 innings to achieve this feat as the fastest Pakistani and second-fastest Asian batter. In the world, he is the sixth-fastest to get to this achievement.

Sir Vivian Richards was the fastest batter to score 12,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved this milestone in 255 innings.

Previously, Babar was the fastest Asian to score 10,000 and then also 11,000 runs in international cricket.

Overall, Babar is the eighth Pakistani batter to score 12,000 runs in international cricket. Previously, Inzamam-ul-Haq (20541), Younis Khan (11790), Mohammad Yousaf (17134), Javed Miandad (16213), Saleem Malik (12,938), Saeed Anwar (12876) and Mohammad Hafeez (12780) crossed 12,000-run mark.

Naseem Shah's record

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah broke the world record for most wickets after the first six ODI matches of his career.

After claiming two wickets in the first ODI against New Zealand, Naseem has clinched 20 wickets in six ODIs.

The record was previously held by New Zealand’s Matt Henry, who claimed 19 wickets in six matches.

Shah registered impressive figures of 2-29 in 10 overs as New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 289 runs.