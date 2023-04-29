Govt rejects petition against King Charles

The British government earlier this month refused to entertain a petition against its plan to release money for the free portraits of King Charles
The petition seeking to stop a plan to spend £8 million on providing free portraits of King Charles was launched on April 2.
The petition was rejected because a similar petition calling for the same action was launched in October 2023, which received only 127 signatures.
The petition said: "This Government should scrap the plans to fund a portrait of King Charles for public organisations, such as schools, police stations etc. The Government has set aside £8 million for this, at a time when so much of our country is struggling.
There are many more worthy things to spend £8 million on:
- the NHS
- the education system
- help for households across the country with the cost of living
- Business support
- Public services
This money should not be used to fund portraits that are not essential. This is wasteful."
Government says it will respond to a petition at 10,000 signatures.
At 100,000 signatures the petition is considered for debate in parliament.
