Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh to join King Charles at Coronation Concert

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be rubbing shoulders with the UK royals at the Coronation of King Charles.

According to reports, Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh will attend the Coronation Concert which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the historic ceremony.

It is not the first time the Top Gun actor has been invited to a royal event. He was a guest at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.

According to Variety, Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006 and Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

The publication reported that Cruise and Pooh will appear alongside “Dynasty” star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal “little-known facts about the King.”

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.