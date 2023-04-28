Harry Styles teases One Direction reunion

Harry Styles is never saying never to the possibility of a reunion with his One Direction bandmates

Harry Styles is never saying never to the possibility of a reunion with his One Direction bandmates!

The Harry's Home hitmaker appeared on the last episode of James Corden's The Late Late Show where, in the very last segment of Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts, he read the question of a possible reunion.

The question went: “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?”

To this, the As It Was singer answered playfully, “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

This is not the first time that Styles has fueled fans’ hopes of a One Direction reunion.

The 2023 BRIT award winning singer commented on reuniting the band on Spout Podcast a while ago, where he told that he’d enjoyed the albums the band did and that they went through a special journey together.

He had said, “So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do in the right way, I think it would be great.”

Styles began his singing career with the boy band One Direction, which included Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry styles.

The popular pop band disbanded in 2015, months after Zayn Malik announced his departure from the group in March, 2015.