Ramiz Raja unimpressed with Shaheen, Haris

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday criticised the performance of speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi, in which the national side was victorious.

Shaheen and Haris conceded 63 and 65 runs, respectively, in their 10 overs while claiming two wickets each during yesterday's match.

"There is a question mark hovering over Haris Rauf, and I think it's because he isn't as effective as a length bowler. He either bowls good yorkers or has a good change of pace, and in T20s, when batters take chances, he takes wickets easily, Raja said during his analysis on his YouTube channel.

"In ODIs, bowling is different, and I think he needs to increase his pace to be more effective."

"Overall, his pace has decreased, I don't know if he himself is bowling with less pace. Let's say there is a 10-over spell, then I can understand not exerting too much pace in 2-3 overs, but overall, I think his pace needs to be increased a bit more.

Speaking about Shaheen's performance, the former PCB chief said: "Shaheen Afridi also needs to increase his average speed of 136 and go up by a notch or two when he bowls forward.

"This is because [playing] on such pitches, you need to have a good understanding of your bowling, as you know that you will not get much sideways movement. Therefore, you need to develop a process through variations, change of pace, or sheer pace to be effective.”

It must be noted that opener Fakhar Zaman hit a splendid century to anchor Pakistan's five-wicket win against New Zealand in the first ODI.

The left-hander smashed 13 boundaries and a six in his 117 made off 114 balls for his ninth ODI hundred as Pakistan chased down a target of 289 in 48.3 overs.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also made a century, scoring a brilliant 115-ball 113 while opener Will Young hit 86 to guide New Zealand to a challenging total of 288-7 in their 50 overs.

It was Zaman who carried the day for the home team, bringing Pakistan within 34 runs of victory before being finally caught off a miscued shot.

Imam-ul-Haq (60 off 65 balls) and Zaman put on 124 for the first wicket by the 22nd over, negating New Zealand´s attack on a flat Pindi stadium pitch.

Once Haq, who hit five boundaries and a six in his 15th ODI fifty, was removed leg-before by spinner Ish Sodhi, Pakistan were carried further towards the target by a 90-run stand between Zaman and skipper Babar Azam.

Azam fell one short of a half-century when he edged pacer, Adam Milne, behind the stumps to Tom Latham. He hit three fours and a six off 46 balls.

Pakistan stuttered when Shan Masood fell for a miserable 12-ball one and Agha Salman for seven but Mohammad Rizwan ensured the opportunity was not wasted by hitting the winning boundary during his 34-ball 42 not out.

The victory was Pakistan's 500th in 949 ODIs.

