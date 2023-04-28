King Charles popularity nosedives, Prince William ‘doing better job’

file footage

King Charles’ popularity in the UK has nosedived ahead of his landmark coronation, with the public view swerving to support Prince William who is said to be doing a ‘better job’ than his father.



The Daily Star reported that as per recent polls, the monarch’s popularity has freefallen to the same level as it was when the late Queen Elizabeth passed away in September last year.

An Ipsos poll has revealed that before, in September 2022, 61% of Britons thought King Charles would do a good job as the monarch. However, the percentage now stands at 49%.

At the same time, a separate Ipsos poll revealed that 62% of Britons favoured Prince William, saying that they were satisfied with him in the role of Prince of Wales; it is pertinent to note that this is also down from 81% from when he was the Duke of Cambridge before Charles’ ascension.

This comes months after speculation that King Charles would abdicate the throne for Prince William, the heir, with royal fans and experts all suggesting that William would make a better monarch as he is “more energetic and very popular”.

Many experts have also suggested that the future of the royal family ‘rests on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s shoulders’.