Meghan Markle's half-sister insists her relationship with Prince Harry is 'toxic'

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle insisted in new interview that the Duchess' relationship with her husband Prince Harry is “toxic."

The 58-year-old’s interview with Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach, in which she will share unseen family videos and "an extraordinary message," will be released a week before King Charles’ coronation.

In a teaser of the interview, set to be air on 30th April, the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, along with her father Thomas Markle and brother Thomas Markle Jr. revealed their thoughts about Harry and Meghan's relationship.

"They're really unhealthy for each other, it's a toxic relationship," Samantha can be seen saying in the teaser as a video of Meghan and Harry holding hands comes on the screen.

At one point during the interview, Samantha says of Meghan, "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."

To this, the Duchess’ brother adds, "We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything."

Announcing the Markle family interview on Twitter, the broadcaster Taylor Auerbach shared the teaser, captioning it, "WORLD EXCLUSIVE: This Sunday on @7NewsSpotlight - Meghan Markle as you've never seen her before.”

"For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve King Charles III’s coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world! Only on @Channel7," he added.