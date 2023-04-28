 
Friday April 28, 2023
Rihanna to voice 'Smurfette' in the new 'Smurfs' movie

Katy Perry and Demi Lovato played Smurfette in the previous parts of 'The Smurfs Movie'

By Web Desk
April 28, 2023
Rihanna reveals she will be featuring in the new Smurfs movie as a voiceover artist.

On April 27, Love The Way You Lie singer made a surprise appearance at the CinemaCon event where she announced the amazing news on stage. She will be working as a voice over artist for character Smurfette in the new animated movie.

While briefing a bit about her new venture, she added: “I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn’t work out.”

Work singer feels delighted and excited to be on-board for the upcoming project. “This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me," she added. "I’m usually front and center with everything, but (with) this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine. I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue (expletive).”

To conclude: She stated: “I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day”, reports USAtoday.

