Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young as first pick in NFL Draft

Washington Commanders fans pose with a Indianapolis Colts fan prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. AFP

The Carolina Panthers have made a major move in the 2023 NFL draft by selecting Bryce Young, the quarterback out of the University of Alabama, as the number one overall pick.

This move has come as no surprise to many football fans as Young was widely tipped to be the first choice after the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the first pick.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Young is known for his precision throwing and ability to move out of the pocket. At 5-foot, 10 inches, he is the equal shortest quarterback ever taken at number one, along with Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers are hoping that Young can give them an elite quarterback, something they have lacked since the Cam Newton era.

Young spoke with the NFL Network after being drafted, saying "As amazing as this moment is, I'm going to try to live in the moment. I can't wait to get to work tomorrow and start building off of that. I'm going to give everything to the franchise, to the organization, to the coaches that believed in me and drafted me. I'm forever indebted for that. Everything I have for preparation, not just on Sundays but throughout the entire week, I'm going to give it my all."

During his time at the University of Alabama, Young made 27 starts and threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. The Panthers finished second in the NFC South last season with a 7-10 record with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in the quarterback role. However, they brought in 35-year-old quarterback Andy Dalton on a two-year deal in March, and he is expected to mentor Young.

Texans Draft C.J. Stroud as Second Pick

The Houston Texans also took a quarterback in this year's draft, selecting C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State with the second pick. Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and 2022, and he passed for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in his two years as a starter.

The Texans then traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the third-round pick and opted to bring in highly-rated outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr from Alabama. The Indianapolis Colts took a quarterback with the fourth pick when they chose Anthony Richardson from the University of Florida.

Other Picks

The Seattle Seahawks opted for a defensive addition by drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, while the Arizona Cardinals brought in Paris Johnson, an offensive tackle out of Ohio State with the sixth pick. The Las Vegas Raiders took outside linebacker Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech with the seventh pick.

The draft was held in Kansas City, home of the defending Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs.

In conclusion, the Carolina Panthers have made a smart move by selecting Bryce Young as their number one overall pick. With his precision throwing and ability to move out of the pocket, Young has the potential to give the Panthers an elite quarterback, something they have been missing since the Cam Newton era. With the help of mentor Andy Dalton, Young can develop his skills and lead the Panthers to success in the future.