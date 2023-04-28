Prince William, Kate Middleton stun as they make surprise pizza delivery in Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton once again won hearts with their people-friendly gestures as they made a surprise pizza delivery during their visit to Wales on Thursday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared enjoying a new role during the outing in their namesake country.
The royal couple met with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who risk their lives helping to keep walkers and climbers on the nearby mountain range safe.
The future king and his wife - after taking part in training activities like rappelling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration, headed to Dowlais Rugby Club to meet members of the local community.
William and Kate ordered 22 pies, including pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats' cheese pizzas, which they then took to share with rescue teams in Dowlais. They were photographed as they took-away pizzas from a pizza van to members of the Mountain Rescue team.
