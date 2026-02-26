Shamed Andrew ordered to curb hobby: ‘It’s a bad look’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is barred from horse riding in public, it is revealed.

The ex Duke of York, who is exiled into Sandringham estate, is told to lay low since his arrest last week.

A source told The Sun: “Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look.

“They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor.

They added: “But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?”

This comes as Royal author Robert Hardman tells Daily Mail: Andrew "hardly seemed bothered about the Epstein scandal

Mr Hardman concluded: "Even if the current police investigation comes to nothing, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s bovine lack of remorse for the damage he has inflicted on both the institution and the family has ensured one thing: The King has not yet finished with his brother."

Andrew was taken in for an 11-hour questioning by the police under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Meanwhile, 12 different forces are investigating the alleged crimes Andrew has been accused of since the release of the Epstein files.

The King has insisted that the “law must take its course”.