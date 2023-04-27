Kim Kardashian bursts into tears while slamming Kanye West’s 'lies': Watch trailer





‘The Kardashians’ Season 3's official trailer has been dropped, showing Kim crying while calling out her ex-husband Kanye West, the show is set to premiere on May 25.



The new trailer shows tearful Kim Kardashian talking about her tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West.

Khloe, in the opening scenes of the trailer, asks her elder sister if she’s okay, to which Kim replies, "No, [I’m] not okay."



The 42-year-old can be seen talking about the finalisation of her divorce from the rapper , even addressing the infamous virtual debacle between the two since their breakup.



“He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” Kim says, referring to public criticism her ex has posted about her parenting style.

The trailer also discusses a health scare that Khloe went through, some looming drama surrounding Kourtney’s wedding and Kylie urging her sisters to have a conversation about “the beauty standards that [their family] is setting.”

After watching the trailer we can say that the third season of "The Kardashians" will have no shortage of drama, tears and controversy.