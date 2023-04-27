Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid About Balancing Motherhood and Acting

Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens up About Motherhood and Balancing Career

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second child earlier this year, recently spoke out about balancing motherhood and her career. In a candid interview, she revealed that she now considers herself "70 percent a mother and 30 percent an actor."

Kapoor Khan stated that motherhood has changed her priorities and that her children are her top priority. She revealed that she has been taking a break from work to spend time with her children, but she is also eager to get back to acting.

The actress also spoke about the challenges of being a working mother in the film industry and how she hopes to inspire other women to pursue their dreams while also being present for their families. She stated that it's important for women to have a support system and to not be afraid to ask for help when needed.

Kapoor Khan is known for her versatile performances in films such as Jab We Met, Chameli, and Veere Di Wedding. She is currently working on several projects, including Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.