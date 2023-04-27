Kim Kardashian 'changes' Donald Trump mind on prison reform

Kim Kardashian pats herself on the back for convincing then-president Donald Trump to soften his hardline approach to the death penalty.



Speaking on CNN’s Poppy Harlow at the TIME 100 Summit in New York, the law aspirant weighed in on her lobby to release inmate Alice Marie Johnson on meeting with then-president Trump in 2018.

The mother-of-four maintained she made the then-71-year-old realize the prisoners’ hardships as “he started to hear these stories instead of just hearing the cases.”



“He went in being so pro-death penalty, and really hard on crime, to opening up his heart and realizing that so many people are inside that don’t deserve to be and have completely rehabilitated themselves,” Kardashian explained.

The reality star believed Trump’s softened stance to sign the First Step Act in 2018 was because of her.

Adding, “Almost 30,000 people have been let out because of the storytelling of one woman that changed his mind.”

“I think that’s what my role is, to really explain what people have been through, to hopefully change the bigger picture,” she said.