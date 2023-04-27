Riley Keough cradles daughter in casual outing after ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ success

Riley Keough took a moment to for her family as she stepped out with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen for a grocery run along with their daughter in Los Angeles, via HollywoodLife.



Keough has received many accolades and critical acclaim after her Amazon Prime limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six, came out last month.

The actress, 33, looked strikingly similar to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this year.

In the photos, Keough held her baby girl during the casual outing. She was dressed in navy printed leggings, and a grey pullover along with a red baseball cap. Meanwhile, Ben was dressed down in a black tank top, grey shorts, and black sandals as he walked alongside his wife.

The little one looked adorable in a little blue onesie as she was carried out of the store.

Nearly three months after it was confirmed that the eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley welcomed her first child, she got candid about motherhood in an interview last month.

“I’ve never talked about this in an interview. Do you want the exclusive? It’s going to go viral,” Riley quipped during an Interview magazine profile, which was published on Wednesday, March 29. “I became a mother in 2022.”

Riley and Smith-Peterson, who wed in February 2015, did not disclose their little girl’s birth date or name immediately after her birth.

“Riley wanted to keep the birth of her daughter private because her and her entire family is so public in every other way,” a source exclusively told Us in March this year.

“Ben is a huge support system. He is so kind and caring and Riley needs that right now. The possibility of more kids is something that both Riley and Ben are very open to in the near future.”