Letter to CJP reflected thoughts of parliamentarians: Raja Pervez Ashraf

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chairs a session of the lower house of the parliament in Islamabad, on April 26, 2023. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who has urged the Supreme Court judges to “avoid involvement in political thicket” in his letter to the chief justice, said that he reflected the thoughts of the members of Parliament in the missive.



“There is no doubt that Parliament is supreme. I have represented the sentiments of elected members of Pakistan,” Ashraf said

He said that as the custodian of the House, it was his responsibility to put the sentiments of the members before the Supreme Court. He added that his aim was to find a way out of this critical state in the country.

“I wrote that the Supreme Court has exceeded its bounds. I said that Parliament gives permission for financial matters, not the government,” Ashraf said.

The NA speaker further stated that it was not correct to ask the State Bank of Pakistan or any other institution to give money. It was not right if the institutions exceed their limits and enter others’ bounds.

He said that there was chaos and uncertainty in the country. The whole society is under the influence of rumours, which was an unfortunate situation, he added.

Ashraf was of the view that everyone should think about the supremacy of the Constitution and the interest of the country.

“The Constitution is very clear that the power rests only with the parliament,” he said, adding that the politicians should solve the political issues by themselves.

He said that whenever a political issue was taken to the court, it affected the respect of the court as well.

“The court has rightly said that the political problem should be solved by sitting together,” Ashraf said, while stressing that political matters should not go to the Supreme Court or any court.

He concluded by saying that the Parliament has always played a motherly role. If the Parliament was not given respect, the whole society will fall apart, Ashraf added.