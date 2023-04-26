Opray Winfrey shares her views on The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey has recently opened up about the “full circle” moment to produce the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple.



According to PEOPLE, Winfrey received an Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia in the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie and now she’s a producer to the new musical reboot, directed by Blitz Bazawule.

During her appearance at the CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on April 25, Winfrey called the new movie a “full circle moment” that “holds great personal meaning” to her.

“The Color Purple in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that ever happened to me and continues to be,” said the 69-year-old.

She continued, “Now we're doing a brand-new version that could only come because of the most perfect director.”

Winfrey also stated, “The new version features magical realism, wholesome family goodness and some of the best actors you've ever seen.”

“It was such an incredible experience for me,” she added.

The outlet reported that cast members Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson also joined Winfrey and Bazawule for the presentation.

Meanwhile, The Color Purple is slated to release in theaters on December 25.