Laura Dern reveals her children think she is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Laura Dern has recently explained why her children consider her “cool”.



During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Dern talked about her new book, Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding).

Meyers asked about her trip to Swift’s Eras Tour concert with children in Glendale, Arizona.

To this, Dern replied, “I was very lucky to have an in and it was so amazing.”

The actress continued, “Taylor now knows the kids and wanted them there.”

It is pertinent to mention that Dern was featured alongside Swift and the Haim sisters in Swift’s music video for Bejeweled, a single from Swift's tenth album, Midnights.

Meyers also said that taking her children to Swift’s concert would let them recognise how cool you are as a mother.

“I hope Taylor delivered,” stated Meyers.

Dern mentioned, “She delivered… But I mean, guys, I've tried so hard for years to be cool to them.”

“Music taste particularly does turn them around,” she admitted.

Dern pointed out, “Once they're teenagers and we're celebrating loving the same artists, that's cool.”

She also disclosed how her children dad and her ex-husband, musician Ben Harper, told her, “You don't win when it comes to being cool to your kids.”

Meyers responded, “You won a little there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dern also discussed about her costume for the concert.

“We went to the party store, and we honoured all the bedazzling and all the colour, which included sparkling cowboy hats,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Dern was one of the many celebrities spotted at the opening weekend of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona.