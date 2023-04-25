



Denzel Washington receives lifetime achievement award at CinemaCon

Denzel Washington has recently been honoured with lifetime achievement award at CinemaCon on April 24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony movie boss Tom Rothman awarded the iconic actor for his work in movies.

Reflecting on Denzel’s career, Tom explained that “movie stars don’t matter anymore” and hoped that all of his competitors believe this because he mostly “disagrees

“True movie stars matter more than ever; they are just rarer than ever. Streaming doesn’t create movie stars, only global hits do,” stated Tom.

Denzel also took the stage to a sold-out crowd in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace where he was promptly greeted by an enthusiastic standing ovation.

The actor shared his reaction after receiving a standing ovation.

“Without you all we would be nothing. What we do means nothing if you’re not there, without your homes,” stated the actor.

Denzel added, “We are here for you because of you and we thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have been blessed beyond measure.”

Elaborating on Denzel’s career, Tom revealed over 30-plus year career, Denzel has worked on 12 movies with him either as an actor or as a movie-maker with another, The Equalizer 3, coming later this year.

“I have never seen him hit a false note and neither have you,” recalled Tom.

In the end, Tom added, “Denzel is a preternatural, enduring, iconic talent.”

Tom later introduced, Antoine Fuqua, to present the trophy to his longtime collaborator with whom he made the studio’s upcoming sequel. Fuqua made note of Denzel ’s two Oscar wins and nine nominations and also praised his friend’s skill for playing characters with a “sense of dignity and honour and morals”.

Meanwhile the new Equalizer franchise is based on the TV series, created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim

Speaking of new trailer of his new movie, Denzel shares that he finds himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy during shoot.”

“Because of these people, I’m understanding real peace. I’m starting to believe this is where I’m supposed to be,” added the actor.