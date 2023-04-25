Gigi Hadid offers glimpse into her ‘dreamy’ birthday celebrations at Disney World

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday at Walt Disney World in Orlando this weekend and fans are loving the model who channeled her inner Disney princess in the pictures.

The supermodel, who turned a year older on April 23, treated fans with her take on Little Mermaid music and dropped a video of herself wandering around the theme park.

Gigi lip-synced the music video and gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her squad’s weekend at the park.

The runway queen shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story with her pals —including Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and makeup artist Patrick Ta enjoying different theme park rides and meeting Disney characters.

Gigi captioned a selfie with Mickey Mouse and Goofy, "A dream is a wish your heart makes."

The model donned Disney merchandise on her vacation including Mickey and Minnie Mouse sweatshirt.

Gigi — who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik – also visited the Enchanted Tiki Room at Magic Kingdom and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

She also shared a look at her birthday cake featuring a childhood photo of herself meeting Cinderella. "@DisneyParks Lifer,” she captioned it.

"Thanks for all the birthday love I've felt from here at Disney and all over the world," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "My heart is full of gratitude !!!!"