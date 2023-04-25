Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn parted ways after discussing marriage?

Taylor Swift parted ways with Joe Alwyn after realizing that she did not want to marry him and be tied down following six-year romance.

According to Radar Online, the “life beyond the altar” did not appeal to the Anti-Hero hitmaker after she had marriage talks with the Conversations with Friends actor.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Swift and Alwyn parted ways because their relationship had just run its course,” however, sources now say that singer’s love for Alwyn fizzled out.

“They’d talked about marriage,” the source shared. “But life beyond the altar didn’t appeal. Taylor didn’t want to be tied down and it felt like settling.”

At the time of the Swift and Alwyn breakup, a source told People Magazine that the reason behind their unexpected split ultimately was that they “grew apart.”

“They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the insider said.

“Ultimately they weren't the right fit for one another,” the insider shared, adding, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. “

“Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble.”

Recommended for you