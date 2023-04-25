Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday laid bare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will remain in California to celebrate son Archie’s birthday while Prince Harry will travel to UK for King Charles coronation on May 6.
The coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.
The Us Weekly, quoting an insider, has disclosed Meghan’s plans for Archie’s birthday.
The publication, citing a source, reported: “Meghan is planning something really low-key. Since Harry won’t be able to attend, she just wants to do something intimate with family and a few very close friends.”
Another source told the publication, “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world.
“Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”
“She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one”, the insider further said.
There are also reports Prince Harry will return to California on the same day due to time difference and celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan.
Princess Kate Middleton also brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to...
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle leaves fans gushing as she debuts new look
Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry will use his father's coronation as a 'photo opportunity', claims expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton shares new pictures of Prince Louis on social media to celebrate his fifth birthday
King Charles reportedly nervous and anxious as his coronation days comes closer, source
Kate Middleton knows estrangement between Prince William, Prince Harry is 'not good for anyone'