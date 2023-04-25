Bam Margera injures and 'assaults brother under reported altercation

Famous American skateboarded Bam Margera, is under the radar for altercation.
An arrest warrant has been issued under the name of Jackass star, quoting an alleged fight with his brother.
Police reported the domestic violence case on Sunday. The authorities where then called to Chester Country home
In a detailed confession, Mergera's brother Jesse has reported that he was locked in his bedroom by the celebrity before being kicked and punched.
Jesse adds his eyes, nose, and ears have been injured from the fight and shared a written death note allegedly signed by Bam.
Bam has thus been charged for simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.
