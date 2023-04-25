Why Prince Harry decides to attend King Charles coronation?

A royal expert has claimed Prince Harry, who's set to return to the UK in May to support his father on his big day, could get "a few photo opportunities" at King Charles III's coronation.



The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to get a very icy reception from the Windsors, will attend the King and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony alone in London as his wife Meghan Markle stays in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Harry's decision has given birth to a question that why he's decided to attend the ceremony even if he knows that he won't be welcomed by his own people there.

A PR expert, speaking about Harry's decision to attend the historic event, has told The Mirror that the Duke will find it "tough", adding he will get "a few photo opportunities."



Kieran Elsby, director of Media Global PR told the same outlet. "After all, whatever is said, may end up in a new book or tv interview. So everyone will be careful not to be alone with him."



Harry's relationship with senior royals is said to be "very tense" following the release of his memoir Spare, in which he made serious allegations against his relatives, describing his stepmother Camilla as "dangerous" and detailing an alleged physical confrontation with his elder brother Prince William.



Th expert went on: "I think Harry may find the coronation tough, I suspect he will get a few photo opportunities near immediate family members, that will be all over magazines stateside, but away from the cameras, behind closed doors, I feel he won't be acknowledged."

Sharing his thoughts on the monarch's move to invite his younger son to the coronation even after the Duke's attacks on the palace, Kieran said: "Charles clearly wants some relationship with Harry, hence the invite. He is his son and that is all that is left for Harry."

Some experts believe that Meghan's hubby Harry will leave shortly after the crowning ceremony and won't spend much time around his royal relatives as Harry is not going to hang around.