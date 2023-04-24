Expert reveals special meaning behind Prince Louis' fifth birthday pictures

Prince Louis' new photos were shared on social media by his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate him turning five.

Analyzing the snaps of the five-year-old, body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk that there is a hidden meaning behind the little Prince’s new photos.

Releasing the photos, one of which features Louis sitting in a wheelbarrow with his mom pushing him along, the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned them, "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow.”

“A very happy birthday to Prince Louis,” the caption added.

The expert said of the photos, "This looks like such a sweetly telling shot with some underlying hints of poignancy as Kate watches her youngest child begin to grow up and become increasingly independent."

"One striking body language point is that Kate is in the birthday pose with her adored son Louis, when she has previously tended to be behind the camera in her children’s celebratory snaps, meaning George, Charlotte and Louis have always been reacting directly to her rather than any external prompting.

"Louis, though, is looking away and smiling rather than at the camera, which is in keeping with his signature levels of social confidence and playfulness,” she added.

"Kate has chosen to lean into shot, pushing Louis in a wheelbarrow and although this is clearly part of a game they are both enjoying there are enough poignant echoes of the days when she was pushing him in a pram to suggest she might be quietly reluctant to see her third and possibly last child grow up too soon."



