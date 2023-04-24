'Ghosted' star pranks film's director

Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher recalled being pranked by film star Chris Evans during the surprise cameo.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Fletcher said that Marvel star locked him up in the car's trunk amid his filming of the scene.
"Of course, Evans slammed the trunk and locked me in there for three minutes while everyone milled about outside and had a good laugh," Fletcher said.
The director added that he was shut down for a couple of seconds, but it felt like more than that.
"I knew it was inevitably gonna happen, and they thought it'd be a real hoot … It was probably 30 seconds, but it felt like a lifetime. But it's a bit of fun, isn’t it?", he said.
Previously, Evans excited fans by revealing his forthcoming film Ghosted would include Marvel Cinematic Universe stars cameos.
Speaking on Good Morning America, the Marvel star teased the action rom-com boasted some recognisable faces from the superhero franchise.
"There are some cameos, that's right. Can we give that away? I guess we can," he continued. We had some old Marvel buddies back [but] I hate asking people to do cameos – it's the worst."
