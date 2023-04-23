Imran Khan showers praises for Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/Instagram//@TheRealPCB/@imrankhan.pti

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has recently shared his admiration for national team captain Babar Azam praising his talent with the bat in an interview to a YouTube channel.

Khan, a former cricketer who led Pakistan in the World Cup win in 1992, termed Babar as an outstanding batter, while highlighting his impressive batting prowess.

The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hoped that the 28-year-old cricketer will go on to become one of the greatest batters of all time lauding his technique, talent and temperament.

"Our captain [Babar Azam] is an outstanding batter. I have seen a batter of such quality after a very long time. I have analysed him in every way, because I analyse batter through a bowler’s lens. His technique, talent and temperament are all brilliant," the former Pakistan captain said.

He further commended Babar for possessing the three qualities, which according to him are "rare to find". "He has the potential to leave everyone behind," the politician added.

Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had stated that Azam’s best form with the bat and as a skipper is still ahead of him.

"I think Babar’s still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years," Ponting had said, after Babar Azam won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year for the first time and ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second straight year.

"I love watching him play. I think there’s some room for improvement, let’s hope we see it. I’m sure with a bit more experience under his belt, like he’s done with his batting, I’m sure he’ll find the right way to lead and be a very successful captain of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Azam said that Ponting’s comments were a confidence booster for him.

"You get confidence when a legendary player gives you a compliment and you try to be better," the skipper told ICC Digital.

"When such a huge player passes positive comments, it adds to your confidence and you have it in your mind that such a huge player is talking good about you.

"Because these players have been through a similar stage so they know what mindset I have. They have been through similar scenarios and have knowledge of the game.

"So yes, I try to take these comments in a positive way and try to produce my best."