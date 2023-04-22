Babar Azam celebrates Eid ul Fitr at childhood home

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam poses for a picture taken at his childhood home on April 22, 2023. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Like every year, celebrities took to social media with pictures sharing glimpses of their Eid ul Fitr celebrations with their fans.



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was also among those who treated their fans on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr by sharing their Eid look.

Fans were waiting for Babar to share his Eid pictures and finally, the star batter shared his Eid look and some other images alongside his brothers Safeer and Faisal from his childhood home.

It should be noted that Babar’s childhood was spent in Firdous Market, Gulberg, Lahore. However, the star cricketer shifted to Defence a few years ago.

"Time flying over my head. This year got a chance to celebrate [Eid ul Fitr] at my childhood home. What a rush of memories," he captioned the pictures on his Twitter handle.

He is currently one of the top batters and most followed cricketers in the world. He is currently leading the Pakistan team in the home tour against New Zealand.



All the players were allowed to visit their families to celebrate Eid ul Fitr after the fourth T20I which ended as a washout in Rawalpindi on Thursday [April 20].

The players will reunite tomorrow in Islamabad before the fifth and series-deciding T20I, scheduled on April 24 (Monday).

Meanwhile, other cricketers also celebrated Eid today with their families.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. It is celebrated for three days and is an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries.