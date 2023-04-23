Katrina Kaif Spreads Eid Joy on Instagram with Heartfelt Post

Katrina Kaif shares stunning Eid look with fans on Instagram

Bollywood Diva Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid with her fans and followers. The news story reports that the popular actress shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram handle, capturing her festive celebrations and spreading festive cheer.

In the Instagram post, Katrina Kaif was seen dressed in a stunning traditional outfit, looking radiant as always. The photos showcased her genuine happiness and excitement on this auspicious occasion, resonating with her fans and followers.





As soon as Katrina shared the post, fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments and wishes. Many praised the actress for her stunning look, while others thanked her for spreading positivity and hope during these tough times.

