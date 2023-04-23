Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘Hollywood’s equivalent of crypto: overhyped, overvalued’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 15 minutes of fame is reportedly up, in the eyes of experts.
Thee claims and warnings have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
She cited an admission by a source close to Netflix when believes the couple’s “celebrity status is starting to wilt.”
Even Ms Elser chimed in on the topic and offered her thoughts before admitting, “Reading between the lines, it sounds an awful lot like people inside streaming HQ are worrying that the duke and duchess might become the Hollywood equivalent of crypto: overhyped, overvalued and the public are all a bit over it.”
“Harry and Meghan would seem to have gone from the hottest of hot properties to lukewarm leftovers.”
