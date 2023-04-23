Scarlett Johansson reveals reason for staying away from Instagram

file footage

Scarlett Johansson has revealed why she prefers to stay off the social media platform Instagram, saying that she is ‘too sensitive’ for it.

The Black Widow star opened up about not being on the photo-sharing app, despite her skincare brand Outset having a presence on it, with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter’s podcast Goop.

When asked why she ‘doesn’t do Instagram’, Johansson shared: “I just feel that it's fundamentally not me. I have to protect myself. I'm too sensitive.”

Johansson’s comment comes just weeks after she revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast earlier this month: “I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media.”

At the time, the Marriage Story star also said: “My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety.”

Johansson further revealed how she once joined the app for ‘three days’, recalling: “When I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine — I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank — I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways.”

“I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life," she added. "I can't do this. I'm too fragile; I have so much anxiety about other things,” concluded Johansson.