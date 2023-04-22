'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster at ease with viewers' confusion over film

Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster is known his eccentric, out-of-the-box films.Maker of films Midsommar and Hereditary, Aster said he is happy if people are puzzled by his films.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly the filmmaker said about people finding his movies confusing:

"I'll take it, I've met people who were excited by the film, who were really happy with it, and thought it was very funny, and then I've met people who seemed really confounded by it. And that I'm happy with, I think that's great. I like that it seems to be something that people have to contend with and wrestle with. It's really across the board."

Later in the interview Ari Aster admits he was surprised at A24's swift agreement to back his film Beau Is Afraid. Ari reveals that despite the film's weird nature, A24 was supportive from the beginning and allowed Aster to have a lot of creative freedom in making the film without compromise.

During an interview with Indiewire the filmmaker expressed concerns about the film industry and the lack of support for Indie features.

“There are more studios, and there are more platforms than ever for work — and yet it feels like the aversion to risk is just off the charts. It has never been this bad,” he said.

Beau Is Afraid is a surreal black comedy horror film about a man on a journey home to visit his mother. It also stars Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, and Patti Lupone. The film released nationwide in the U.S. on April 21.