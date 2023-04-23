K-pop idol Moonbin’s burial site and funeral procession will not be made public

The funeral procession and burial site of Moonbin from the K-pop group ASTRO will be kept private. His agency Fantagio released a statement on April 21st, revealing the family’s wish for privacy.
“This is Fantagio.
Moonbin’s funeral procession will be on April 22.
As previously announced, the funeral procession and burial site will not be revealed in accordance with the bereaved family’s wishes.
Once again, we ask for reporters’ generous understanding so that the ASTRO members and bereaved family can send the deceased off beautifully on his final journey.
Additionally, we thank everyone who has sent their deep condolences."
The agency previously asked fans for privacy in a statement, asking to give the family space to carry out his funeral in private without any interruptions.
