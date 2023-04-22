‘Vibe’ from Taeyang featuring BTS’ Jimin crosses 100 million views

Jimin has seeing seen seeing similar success with the release of his solo debut album

The music video for the song Vibe from Taeyang of the K-pop group BigBang featuring BTS’ Jimin has hit 100 million views. It is Taeyang’s fastest solo music video to have achieved the feat.

It is his third overall solo music video to achieve this, following the MV for Ringa Linga and Eyes, Nose, Lips. He originally released the MV for Vibe on January 13th which means it took approximately 98 days to hit 100 million.

Jimin has seeing seen seeing similar success with the release of his solo debut album Face and its hit title track Like Crazy. The singer has made history on the Billboard and UK Charts, along with sweeping domestic charts as well.

He went on to sell a whopping one million copies of his album within the first day of release, according to Hanteo Chart, which is a major achievement.