Shehnaaz Gill reacts to her statement about being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'

Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill reacts over her statement regarding Punjabi Industy.
She previously stated that she felt sidelined by the Punjabi industy. I have struggled a lot. Punjabi film industry had cut me off completely. But as they say 'Those who have no one, have God'. I have God. It is all Karma", added Gill.
While reacting ti her statement, the actress says that she does not feel the same way anymore rather she is now offered every Punjabi role first.
“I don’t feel like that anymore. I used to feel like that. Now, I get offered every film first. I am waiting for the right script where the boys and girls have an equal role and maybe a women-oriented film. I want to work in a film like that. Most films are male-dominated, so I am waiting for a role where I have an equal part.”
Gill, who rose to fame from reality show Bigg Boss, has made her acting debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. The film released all across India on April 21, reports Indiatoday.
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill also runs a talk show of her by the name Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Moreover, she will also feature in film 100% next.
