Drake Bell’s wife reportedly files for divorce one week after he went missing

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, wanted to end her relations after four years of marriage.



TMZ reported that it’s because of “irreconcilable differences that Janet filed a petition of marriage dissolution in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court.

The wife of Drake also seeks spousal support and child custody in the document.

The news came in one week after Drake was found missing in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Daytona Beach Police Department first announced on Facebook on April 13 that officers were looking for former child star. However, by the afternoon, he had been found.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe,” read a statement issued by the Daytona Beach PD read.

According to a police report cited by TMZ, the incident began after the Drake & Josh star's brother Robert called the Orlando Police Department to report Drake was claiming he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns.

In a 911 audio recording obtained by Entertainment Tonight, an Orlando police officer remembered the family's concerns about alleged suicidal statements by Drake.

Earlier in January, sources revealed to Page Six that the couple had been separated after Drake was seen “huffing balloons in his car in the parking lot of a California vape shop while his young son sat in the back seat”.