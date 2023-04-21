‘Hand-wringing’ King Charles who seems to be a bit embarrassed

King Charles’ embarrassment over a ‘blinged out’ Coronation is ‘unwanted and unneeded by Britain’.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by British columnist Jan Moir.

She started the chat off by saying, “I want a Coronation with bells on, the kind of razzle-dazzle show that only Britain can produce. I want it loud and proud; marching bands and golden trumpeters, jewels as big as clenched fists alongside miles of bunting and national exuberance.”



“Most of all, I want a King who is happy to ride to Westminster Abbey in a golden pumpkin coach, thrilled to stagger around under a crown the size of a bucket, a priceless symbol weighed down by rubies and diamonds and a thousand years of ritual and tradition.”

“What I don’t want is a hand-wringing monarch who seems to be a bit embarrassed about the whole bliddy thing.”