Sanjay Leela Bhansali join hands with Hollywood agency 'William Morris Endeavor'

Sanjay Leela Bhasali is currently working on film 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhasanli has joined hands with America's famous agency William Morris Endeavor (WWE).

Sanjay has been making efforts for his work to be recognized worldwide like other many hit directors. Just two months ago, he made an attempt to hold an international awards campaign for his most popular film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

He is a screenwriter, producer, director, editor and a music composer. Most of his work has garnered interntaional attention. Like, his film Devdas 2002 bagged a nomination in BAFTA under the category of Best Foreign Language Film after it was premiered at Cannes Film Festival.

On the other hand, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the first Indian film to be screened at the Berlin Film Festival. Later, it released on Netflix where it became the Global top 10 non-english film in no time.

At present, Bhansali is looking forward to the release of his next period drama series Heeramandi featuring Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari. Moreover, he will also produce Rowdy Rathore 2.

As per Indiatoday, RRR director SS Rajamouli also signed up with Hollywood agency CAA in 2022.