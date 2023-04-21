Piers Morgan brands Sam Smith 'ridiculous' in hateful interview

Piers Morgan is taking a jibe at singer Sam Smith over their personal pronouns.
Speaking on his programme TalkTV show, the presenter mocked the singer alongside guests Doughlas Murray and James Barr.
Commenting on Smith’s London O2 Arena concert, Piers said: “My point about Sam Smith is it’s just an orgy, of in my view, a narcissistic self-indulgent deliberately shocking stuff.”
“He looks terrible! Why would you do this?”
Piers quipped. “You can’t seriously think that what we’re looking at here is actually anything other than ridiculous, look at him.”
Meanwhile, guest James supported the singer: “No I think it’s absolutely fantastic. I think it’s brilliant. I think it’s sexy and I think it’s individual.”
