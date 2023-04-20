Georgina Rodriguez, Lionel Messi’s wife congratulate Neymar, Bruna on pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez congratulated Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi as they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Georgina joined Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo on congratulating the soon-to-be-parents couple after Biancardi made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sharing the exciting news, Biancardi dropped loved-up snaps with the Brazilian football player. In the caption, she wrote, “We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier.”

“You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!"

World champion Messi's wife Antonela took to the comments section of the post and dropped three heart emoticons, wishing the couple all the love.

Ronaldo's partner commented on the post, "Felicidades (Congratulations)”

Antonela and Georgina often exchange comments on social media. Ronaldo also spoke about his relationship with Messi and Rodriguez's bond with Antonela in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored last year.

The Portuguese football star said, “He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me."

Ronaldo added, "Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."